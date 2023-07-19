X

White House says Russia is preparing for attacks on civilian ships in Black Sea

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 20 minutes ago
The White House is warning that the Russian military is preparing for possible attacks on civilian shipping vessels in the Black Sea

WASHINGTON (AP) — Days after Russia suspended participation in a wartime deal that allowed grain to flow from Ukraine to countries around the world, the White House on Wednesday warned that the Russian military is preparing for possible attacks on civilian shipping vessels in the Black Sea.

Since leaving the Black Sea Grain Deal this week, Russia has already struck Ukraine's grain export ports in Odesa with missile and drone attacks. Some 60,000 tons of grain were destroyed in the attacks.

“Our information indicates that Russia laid additional sea mines in the approaches to Ukrainian ports,” White House National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge said in a statement. “We believe that this is a coordinated effort to justify any attacks against civilian ships in the Black Sea and lay blame on Ukraine for these attacks.”

The Russian Defense Ministry has declared international waters in northwestern and southeastern parts of the Black Sea “temporarily dangerous” for shipping. That followed Ukraine’s pledge to continue grain shipments despite the Russian pullout from the deal.

The ministry warned it will see any incoming vessel as laden with military cargo.

In Other News
1
Russia strikes Ukraine's critical port facilities in Odesa after...
2
Jan. 6 charges against Trump would add to his mounting legal peril as...
3
IRS whistleblowers air claims to Congress about 'slow-walking' of the...
4
Tesla' income jumps 20%, but shares fall after hours amid profit...
5
4 members of a Florida family are convicted of selling a fake COVID-19...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top