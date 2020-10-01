White man seeks forgiveness in attack on Black family's home

A court conference was set for Oct. 13 and Frederick’s preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 20.

On Sept. 7, shots were fired at the Halls' home in Warren. Two days later, someone painted a swastika on one of their vehicles, slashed the tires and threw a large stone through their front window. Outside, they discovered the swastika and found that someone had written "terrorist Black Lives Matter," "not welcome" and a phrase containing an expletive on their pickup truck.

The following day, someone fired a bullet through the Halls’ front window and police found six shell casings outside the house.

A neighbor’s home surveillance video showed a masked and hooded man carrying what appears to be a handgun outside the Halls' home. Frederick, who lives in the Halls' neighborhood, was arrested Tuesday and confessed, Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer told reporters Wednesday.

Candace Hall stands in front of graffiti written on her truck in front of her Warren, Mich., home on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. An arrest has been made in connection with vandalism and shots fired into Hall's and her husband's home. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer confirmed the arrest Tuesday night, Sept. 29 but didn't elaborate on charges or the person arrested. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP) Credit: David Guralnick Credit: David Guralnick

