White Sox lose post-1900s, majors-record 121st game, falling 4-1 to Tigers

“Honestly, there's nothing for me right now,” manager Grady Sizemore said. “I think the frustration came long before this number. This was one of those things you can't be happy about, but I don't know if I would feel any different if we were at 115 or 110.”

The closest any team had come to New York's record was the 2003 Tigers, who won their final two games to finish with 119 losses. That remained the American League record until the White Sox hit 120 on Sunday in San Diego.

After avoiding the record by sweeping the Los Angeles Angels at home, the White Sox lost to a Tigers team that wrapped up a postseason spot in front of 44,435 raucous fans.

The White Sox were the ones going to the postseason as recently as 2021.

“It's tough watching them celebrate, because that was us just a couple years ago,” starting pitcher Garrett Crochet said.

Crochet gave them a chance, finishing his season with four shutout innings, but the White Sox couldn't score early and Jared Shuster gave up two runs in the fifth.

Zach DeLoach hit his first homer in the sixth, but Dominic Fletcher's error in center field led to two more Tigers runs in the seventh.

Chicago went out quietly against the red-hot Tigers bullpen.

“No one in our clubhouse is feeling sorry for themselves,” Sizemore said. “There's a lot left in the tank, but (the Tigers) have shown a lot in these last couple months. They are just getting better.”

The White Sox, who are last in the American League in runs scored and runs allowed, have threatened the 120-loss barrier since starting the season with 25 losses in their first 28 games.

“We put ourselves in this position early on,” Crochet said. “We had a bad April and we never dug ourselves out of that hole.”

Chicago was 15-48 after losing 14-2 to the Red Sox on June 6 — the Mets were 17-46 after 63 games — but won the next two games to start an 11-16 run. That left them at 26-64, two games better than New York's record after 90 games.

At that point, it looked as if they could avoid matching the Tigers and Mets, but they lost 23 of their next 24 games, including a 20-game losing streak.

By the time they beat the Athletics 5-1 on Aug. 6, they were on pace for 124 losses.

Another 10-game losing streak, stretching from August into September left them at 31-109 (.221). At that point, the question seemed to be whether they could keep the total losses from approaching 125.

That didn't look likely when they fell to 33-115 after a 2-0 home loss to the A's on Sept. 13. To avoid breaking the record, they needed seven wins in their final 12 games.

They came closer than anyone could have expected. They won the last two games against Oakland and the first game of a road series against the Angels.

A five-game losing streak followed and they matched the record against the Padres, but they returned home to outscore the Angels 14-5 in a three-game sweep. They finished 23-58 at home to avoid another record - the 59 home losses by the 1939 St. Louis Browns and the 2019 Tigers.

“We're trying to end on a positive anyway we can,” Sizemore said.

Three years after the 2006 Tigers lost 119 games, they went to the World Series on Magglio Ordonez's ALCS walk-off homer against the Athletics.

“Anything can happen in this game, and that's a good example,” Sizemore said. “There's a lot of work for us to do, and right now, we're focused on getting ourselves better.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP