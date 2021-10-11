White Sox reliever implies Astros may be stealing signs

Game 4 of the best-of-five series is scheduled for Monday afternoon in Chicago, but there is rain in the forecast.

The Astros were disciplined by Major League Baseball after it found the team used electronics to steal signs during their run to the 2017 World Series title and again in the 2018 season.

MLB's investigation found Houston used a video feed from a center-field camera to see and decode the opposing catcher’s signs during home games. Players banged on a trash can to signal to batters what was coming, believing it would improve the batter’s odds of getting a hit.

Manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired in the fallout, but no players were punished after Commissioner Rob Manfred granted them immunity as part of the league's investigation.

Sign stealing is a legal and time-honored part of baseball as long as it is done with the naked eye — say, by a baserunner standing on second. Using technology is prohibited.

