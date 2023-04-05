White Sox star Anderson ejected, alleges quick-pitch

Anderson did not make himself available to reporters after the game. The ejection was his first this season and eighth of his career.

Webb insisted he wasn't trying to quick-pitch him and that they had made eye contact. As for what happened after that?

“He was yelling at me from the dugout for five straight pitches so I looked at the dugout more than a couple of times — once during that rubber event and then after that rubber event,” Webb said. “You can probably see what I said and then he was just yelling back at me. I don’t necessarily think he should have gotten tossed. He was talking to me; he wasn’t talking to the umpires.”

Baseball instituted new rules this season designed to speed up the game, including a pitch clock. And players are adjusting.

“There's still a learning curve,” Chicago's Gavin Sheets said. “I think that Tim felt like the pitcher wasn't looking at him so he kind of stepped out. Obviously, with this clock, you've got to be on high alert at all times.”

