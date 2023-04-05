Whitmer strikes 1931 abortion ban from Michigan law

“We cannot allow archaic laws to remain on our books under the assumption that they'll never be used again,” said Democratic state Rep. Laurie Pohutsky. “We don't know what the future will hold and we don't know what plans abortion opponents have.”

Last month, the Michigan House and Senate — each with a two-seat Democratic majority — voted to send a repeal of the abortion ban to the governor. A majority of Republicans opposed the bill, speaking out ahead of the vote on the legality of abortion as a whole.

Pohutsky, who sponsored the legislation repealing the law, said at the event Wednesday that “this is far from the end of the story,” and that the Democratic-controlled Statehouse will continue expanding access to reproductive health care.

Wednesday's signing marked another victory for abortion rights supporters in Michigan, who joined California and Vermont last November in enshrining abortion rights in their state's constitution. Kentucky, a reliably red state, rejected a ballot measure aimed at denying any state constitutional protections for abortion.

Voters in Wisconsin elected a Democratic-backed Milwaukee judge Tuesday to the state's Supreme Court, ensuring liberals will take over majority control of the court with the fate of the state's abortion ban on the line.

“Who would have thought two years ago, three years ago, five years ago, that we would be as Democrats looking to Michigan, Kansas, Wisconsin, Montana and Kentucky to be on the frontline of protecting reproductive freedom for women across this country,” said Laphonza Butler, the president of EMILYs List.

Whitmer joined other speakers at the event in Birmingham in calling out Republican-led states for restricting abortion rights, saying laws in Texas and South Carolina were “un-American, anti-free and, frankly, sickening.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has pushed for a six-week ban in his state, is scheduled to appear in Michigan on Thursday to speak at a Midland County GOP event before heading to southern Michigan to speak at Hillsdale College.

Credit: AP Credit: AP