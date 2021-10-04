Whitmer vetoes election bills, says they perpetuate lies

“She’s more interested in grandstanding and pandering rather than strengthening the security of our elections,” spokesman Gustavo Portela said.

A nationwide campaign by the GOP, fueled in part by the false narrative of widespread fraud in last year's presidential election, has led to a wave of new voting laws across the U.S. that will tighten access to the ballot for millions of Americans. The restrictions especially target voting methods that have been rising in popularity across the country, such as mail balloting and early voting.

In Michigan, Whitmer has vowed to veto similar proposals such as requiring absentee voters to provide a copy of their photo identification with the application or to include their driver's license number, state ID number or the last four digits of their Social Security number. But Republicans plan to circulate petitions for an initiative that the GOP-controlled Legislature could enact into law without the governor's signature.

Whitmer on Sunday also nixed a bill that would have required election challengers to attend training offered by the secretary of state and each clerk in the 90-day period before an election and boost training for election inspectors about challengers’ role. She expressed openness to the measure but said there must be funding.

The Legislature approved the measures last week, with Republicans contending they would bolster election integrity. While Senate Democrats were opposed, at least two-dozen House Democrats supported some bills.

___

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00