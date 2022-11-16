WHO: 1st Ebola vaccines to arrive in Uganda next week

WHO said government officials and partners were tracking more than 1,000 contacts of people sickened by Ebola, which is mostly spread through close contact with bodily fluids. The agency estimates the current fatality rate is about 40%.

While an effective Ebola vaccine against the Zaire strain exists, the Sudan strain is less common, and research into a possible vaccine against it has not been as advanced. The Zaire strain of Ebola has caused repeated outbreaks in Congo in recent years and also triggered the disastrous West Africa outbreak in 2014 that killed more than 11,000 people.

Still, WHO's emergencies chief, Dr. Mike Ryan, said Uganda's outbreak was likely controllable even without vaccines.

“We can stop this outbreak based on the current efforts,” he said. “But vaccines obviously will help in the longer run.” He acknowledged that the declining number of cases might make it more challenging to prove the experimental Ebola shots work, since they may not have enough people to gather necessary data.

“It's better for us to work towards generating the evidence rather than trying to second-guess the evolution of the outbreak,” said Dr. Ana Maria Henao Restrapo, a WHO vaccines expert.

Earlier this month, vaccines alliance Gavi signed an agreement with Merck to secure 300,000 doses of its candidate Ebola vaccine for use in research and beyond.