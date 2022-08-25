WHO chief laments fate of 'starving' relatives in Tigray

But he has sought to overcome perceived inaction and inattention from a world consumed with other trouble spots and worries, and previously said he believes his people have been overlooked because of the color of their skin.

He said the Tigray crisis was exceptional because the region is all but cut off from the world — including from humanitarian aid shipments that its people need — by government forces in Ethiopia and neighboring Eritrea.

“Can you tell me any place in the same situation in the world?” he said. “We are talking about the six million people (who) are collectively being punished.”

On Wednesday, Tigray authorities accused Ethiopia’s military of launching a “large-scale” offensive for the first time in a year in Tigray. Government officials countered that Tigray forces had attacked first.

The conflict began in November 2020, killing thousands of people in Africa’s second most populous country.