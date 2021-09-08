WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year

“A month ago, I called for a global moratorium on booster doses, at least until the end of September to prioritize vaccinating the most at risk people around the world who are yet to receive their first dose,” Tedros said. “There has been little change in the global situation since then.”

“So today, I’m calling for an extension of the moratorium until at least the end of the year to enable every country to vaccinate at least 40% of its population,” he said.

WHO says 5.5 billion coronavirus vaccines have been administered so far, but 80% of those have been to upper- and middle-income countries. Rich countries have also offered to donate 1 billion vaccine doses to other countries, but under 15% of those doses have “materialized," Tedros said, noting that manufacturers have pledged to prioritize a U.N.-backed program to get vaccines to the neediest people in the world.

“We don’t want any more promises. We just want the vaccines,” the WHO chief said.

