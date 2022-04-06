WHO: COVID cases and deaths continue to fall globally

Last week, the U.K. said COVID-19 had hit record levels across the country, with government statistics estimating that about 1 in 13 people were infected. Those figures came on the same day the British government abandoned its free testing program.

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities conducted more mass testing this week across Shanghai, which remains in lockdown following another jump in infections; the city has recorded more than 90,000 cases but no deaths during the pandemic.

Despite growing public frustration and concerns about economic effects, China says it is sticking to its hard-line “zero-tolerance” approach mandating lockdowns, mass testing and the compulsory isolation of all suspected cases and close contacts. Following a public uproar, Shanghai authorities said Wednesday they would allow at least some parents to stay with children infected with COVID-19, making an exception to a policy of isolating anyone who tests positive.

A health workers in protective suits takes a throat swab sample from a resident at a coronavirus testing site following a COVID-19 case detected Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A woman pulls up her mask to get her throat swab at a coronavirus testing site near residential buildings, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)