WHO Europe: Vaccine production delays are a real issue

“The telephone line is very hot as you can imagine,” Kluge told reporters at a video news conference from WHO Europe headquarters in Copenhagen, alluding to the European leaders. "We stand by them and we do understand the situation.”

Dr. Siddhartha Datta, WHO Europe’s program manager for vaccine-preventable disease and immunization, noted “production hindrances” and supply issues at both AstraZeneca and Pfizer. He noted there is always an “initial teething time of vaccine rollout and production.” The EU alone has 450 million residents, while Britain has 67 million, Russia and the former Soviet nations have over 290 million.

“Nobody can deliver this entire scale of a vaccination alone,” he said.

Kluge said 35 of the 53 countries in WHO Europe's region have begun vaccinations, administering 25 million doses. He said widespread lockdowns had helped limit the spread of the coronavirus and led to a “significant decrease in 14-day cumulative incidence” in 30 of those countries — seven nations more than two weeks ago.

“Yet, transmission rates across Europe are still very high, impacting health systems and straining services, making it too early to ease-up,” he said.

Dr. Catherine Smallwood, the agency’s senior emergency officer, said efforts to lower virus transmission rates were “a little bit like stopping a fast-moving train” and said sweeping restrictive measures like school closings could be necessary. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that schools in England would remain closed until at least March 8.

“As that train -- the transmission -- starts to slow and slow and slow, that’s when we can start to be more specific, start to be more efficient in the way we control the spread of the disease,” Smallwood said.

