WHO nations launch steps toward deal to fight pandemics

Tedros spoke as the emergence of the new omicron variant has captured attention worldwide, rattling stock markets and causing many countries to restrict travel.

The special session, organized months ago in response to COVID-19, was only the second since the WHO was founded in 1948. An international “instrument” on pandemics aims to resemble a similar international agreement on fighting tobacco use.

Under the planned timeline, the intergovernmental negotiating body is expected to hold its first meeting by March to look into “ways of working and timelines,” WHO said. A second meeting by August would discuss efforts towards creating a working draft. Talks are expected to continue until a report could be presented to the WHO's assembly in 2024.

Many countries and the U.N. health agency have been trying to rein in disjointed national responses, including sporadic travel bans and other restrictive measures; overcome political squabbles; and improve transparency by countries — in the wake of criticism of China's early handling of the outbreak when it first came to light nearly two years ago.

WHO has repeatedly called for measures like greater sharing of vaccine doses by rich countries that have big vaccine stockpiles with poorer countries that have not been able vaccinate enough of their people — a call that has largely gone unanswered.

