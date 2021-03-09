WHO study finds 1 in 3 women face physical, sexual violence

“This is an old problem, but we can change it,” he said. "We can all speak up to say the violence against women is never acceptable.”

The WHO chief urged governments, individuals and communities to help address the problem, such as through reform of discriminatory laws, strengthening of economic rights of women, sexuality education and challenging norms that “support harmful views of masculinity and condone violence against women.”

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, executive director of U.N. Women, called violence against women "the most widespread and persistent human rights violation that is not prosecuted.”

“We are particularly concerned about the fact that domestic violence has been so entrenched because home is the one place that a woman can find shelter and peace, supposedly," she added. "But as we can see, it is not so.”

The agency says intimate partner violence is the most prevalent form of violence against women globally by far, affecting about 641 million people. But 6% of women who took part had reported being sexually assaulted by someone other than their partner — and that estimate is believed to understate the real number because of stigma and underreporting of sexual abuse.

The study found such violence disproportionately affects women in low- and lower-middle-income countries, with some countries showing a prevalence of about half of all women.