WHO team meets with Chinese, plans to visit key Wuhan sites

The team's mission has become politically charged, as China seeks to avoid blame for alleged missteps in its early response to the outbreak.

“All hypotheses are on the table as the team follows the science in their work to understand the origins of the COVID19 virus,” WHO tweeted.

Confirmation of the origins of the virus is likely to take years. Pinning down an outbreak’s animal reservoir typically requires exhaustive research including taking animal samples, genetic analysis and epidemiological studies.

One possibility is that a wildlife poacher might have passed the virus to traders who carried it to Wuhan. The Chinese government has promoted theories, with little evidence, that the outbreak might have started with imports of frozen seafood tainted with the virus, a notion roundly rejected by international scientists and agencies.

A possible focus for investigators is the virology institute in the city. One of China’s top virus research labs, it built an archive of genetic information about bat coronaviruses after the 2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome.

The WHO team members had spent the past two weeks in a required quarantine, during which they had been communicating with Chinese officials by videoconferences to lay the groundwork for field visits.

At their new hotel, some were seen waving from balconies and people entering the hotel wore badges identifying them as other disease and health experts.

The first clusters of COVID-19 were detected in Wuhan in late 2019. China has since reported more than 89,000 cases and 4,600 deaths, with new cases largely concentrated in its frigid northeast and local lockdowns and travel restrictions being imposed to contain the outbreaks.

New cases of local transmission continue to fall with just 36 announced on Friday, as far fewer Chinese than usual appear willing to travel for Lunar New Year.

Chinese attendees, some wearing tags which reads "Expert Team," walk to a restaurant after leaving a conference area where World Health Organization team of researchers are meeting their Chinese counterparts in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

