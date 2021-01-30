WHO team visits 2nd Wuhan hospital in virus investigation

The mission has become politically charged, as China seeks to avoid blame for alleged missteps in its early response to the outbreak.

A single visit by scientists is unlikely to confirm the virus’s origins. Pinning down an outbreak’s animal reservoir is typically an exhaustive endeavor that takes years of research including taking animal samples, genetic analysis and epidemiological studies.

One possibility is that a wildlife poacher might have passed the virus to traders who carried it to Wuhan. The Chinese government has promoted theories, with little evidence, that the outbreak might have started with imports of frozen seafood tainted with the virus, a notion roundly rejected by international scientists and agencies.

A possible focus for investigators is the Wuhan Institute of Virology. One of China’s top virus research labs, it built an archive of genetic information about bat coronaviruses after the 2003 outbreak of SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome.

Members of the World Health Organization team prepare to leave for a second day of field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Members of the World Health Organization team including Ken Maeda, right, prepare to leave for a second day of field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Chinese men wearing masks stand near stone lions across from the Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital where a team from the World Health Organization visited in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Members of the World Health Organization team arrive at the Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital for a visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

