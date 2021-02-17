Wholesale prices surge 1.3%, led by health care and energy

An uptick in inflation would not unwelcome because it would signal a fuller reopening of the economy and the return of robust consumer demand. But many believe inflation will remain contained.

Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, said the upcoming inflation gains were “unlikely to be sustained, given ample excess capacity in the economy.”

And Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has already said he expects a temporary bump in inflation in coming months, but also indicated the Fed will not let them trigger a preemptive increase in Fed interest rates tamp down whatever price increases occur.

The Fed currently has its benchmark rate at a record-tying low near zero and is expected to keep rates low over the next three years to allow the economy to recovery from the recession brought on by the global pandemic.

Food costs rose a slight 0.2% in January after falling 0.2% in December.

The government reported last week that consumer prices rose 0.3% in January, the biggest gain in five months, reflecting a sharp rise in energy costs with gasoline prices up 7.4%. Over the past 12 months, consumer prices are up a modest 1.4%.