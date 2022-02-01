Whoopi Goldberg sorry for Holocaust not about race remark

Goldberg said: “I’m surprised that’s what made you uncomfortable, the fact that there was some nudity. I mean, it’s about the Holocaust, the killing of six million people, but that didn’t bother you? If you’re going to do this, then let’s be truthful about it. Because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No, it’s not about race.”

Joy Behar said that the Nazis said Jews were a different race.

“But it’s not about race. It’s not. It’s about man’s inhumanity to other man,” Goldberg replied.

Ana Navarro responded: “But it’s about white supremacy. It’s about going after Jews and Gypsies and Roma.”

Goldberg said: “But these are two white groups of people.”

Sara Haines pointed out that the Nazis didn’t see Jewish people as white.

“But you’re missing the point!” Goldberg said. “The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It’s a problem.”