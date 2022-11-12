dayton-daily-news logo
X

Why AP called Nevada governor for Joe Lombardo

Nation & World
By MIKE CATALINI and MEG KINNARD, Associated Press
49 minutes ago
Republican Joe Lombardo outpaced Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in the newly counted votes coming in from the state’s biggest counties

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Joe Lombardo outpaced Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in the newly counted votes coming in from the state's biggest counties.

The Associated Press determined that votes from Las Vegas' Clark County and Reno's Washoe County weren't being won by Sisolak by large enough margins to make up the incumbent's difference with Lombardo given the number of outstanding ballots.

That's why AP called the race Friday for Lombardo.

The count of ballots in Nevada took several days partly due to a provision of a mail voting law passed in 2020 that requires counties to accept ballots postmarked by Election Day if they arrive up to four days later.

Elections authorities in Clark and Washoe counties, the state’s most heavily populated, warned up front that it would take days to process all the ballots again this year.

Lombardo, the sheriff of the county that includes Las Vegas, praised former President Donald Trump as " the greatest president," after declining to say he was "great" during his and Sisolak's only debate.

The about-face came as Lombardo sought to secure the fervently pro-Trump base in what appeared to be a close contest with the Democratic incumbent.

___

AP journalist Mike Catalini can be reached at https://twitter.com/mikecatalini.

AP journalist Meg Kinnard can be reached at https://twitter.com/megkinnardap.

___

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections. Follow AP's coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

In Other News
1
Why the AP called the Arizona Senate race for Mark Kelly
2
Dunn's late free throws help Temple stun No. 16 Villanova
3
Timme's 22 lead No. 2 Zags past Spartans on carrier deck
4
Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control
5
China's Xi, out of COVID bubble, faces changed world at G-20
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top