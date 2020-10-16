Why tech giants limited the spread of NY Post story on Biden

Though they acted quickly, both companies stumbled on communicating their decision to the public. In part because of this, and in part by the mere act of trying to limit the story, the tech platforms soon became the story, especially in conservative circles where purported bias from Big Tech is already a prime talking point. The fact that a major, big-city newspaper was getting the treatment usually reserved for more fringe outlets added extra fuel to the fire.

“I find this behavior stunning but not surprising from a platform that has censored the President of the United States," wrote Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) in a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Republican lawmakers on Thursday announced plans to subpoena Dorsey to testify about his platform's actions.

In a somewhat unusual move Wednesday morning, a Facebook spokesman took to Twitter to announce that the company was "reducing" the story's distribution on the platform while waiting for third-party fact-checkers to verify it. Facebook regularly does this with material that isn't banned outright from its service, but that risks spreading lies or causing harm in other ways.

Later on Wednesday, Twitter began banning its users from sharing links to the article in tweets and direct messages because it violated the company’s policy that prohibits hacked content. But it didn't alert its users as to why they couldn't share the link until hours later.

In a Twitter thread, the company's safety group said that the images in the article included personal and private information in violation of its rules, and said it considered material included in the article to be a violation of its hacked materials policy.

Dorsey tweeted shortly afterward that it was "unacceptable" that the company had not provided more context around its action.

The Post followed up Wednesday with an article focused on the tech platforms' purported “censorship.” And Thursday’s print cover of the tabloid shows a photo of Biden and his son with a big blue “CENSORED” stamp and the headline “Facebook and Twitter block Post expose on Hunter Biden files.”

___

Associated Press Writer Amanda Seitz contributed to this story from Chicago.