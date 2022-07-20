Wickremesinghe elected new president in crisis-hit Sri Lanka

Wickremesinghe will serve the remainder of Rajapaksa's term, which ends in 2024. Rajapaksa fled the country and resigned by email last week after protesters furious over the country's economic collapse stormed his official residence and took over key state buildings.

As president, Wickremesinghe now has the discretion to appoint a new prime minister.

Presidents in Sri Lanka are normally elected by the public. The responsibility falls on Parliament only if the office of president becomes vacant before a term officially ends.

That has happened only once before in Sri Lanka when then-Prime Minister Dingiri Banda Wijetunga was chosen by Parliament uncontested in 1993 after former President Ranasinghe Premadasa, father of the current opposition leader, was assassinated.

The economic crisis has left Sri Lanka's 22 million people struggling with shortages of essentials including medicine, fuel and food while the government negotiates a bailout with the International Monetary Fund. And the resulting political crisis has left worries about whether a new government will be enough to fix the economy and placate a public furious at its politicians' failures.

Serving in a double role as the finance minister, Wickremesinghe has been leading the crucial IMF talks. He has delivered weekly addresses in Parliament cautioning that the path out of the crisis would be difficult, while also pledging to overhaul a government that increasingly has concentrated power under the presidency.

The public, however, sees him as a holdover from the Rajapaksa government that led the country into economic catastrophe.

Only a few lawmakers had publicly said they would vote for Wickremesinghe given the hostility against him. Dozens of lawmakers loyal to Rajapaksa whose homes were burned down by protesters in May were said to be backing Wickremesinghe on the assurance that he would severely punish the perpetrators and maintain law and order.

All 225 members of Parliament including the speaker were eligible to vote on the ranked-choice ballot. Two members abstained and a few ballots were declared invalid.

Combined Shape Caption Policemen stand guard outside the Parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's Parliament is voting by secret ballot Wednesday for a new president to lead the country out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Combined Shape Caption Policemen stand guard outside the Parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's Parliament is voting by secret ballot Wednesday for a new president to lead the country out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Combined Shape Caption Sri Lankans attend a peaceful sit down protest demanding the ouster of Prime Minister and Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe outside president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's Parliament is voting by secret ballot Wednesday for a new president to lead the country out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Combined Shape Caption Sri Lankans attend a peaceful sit down protest demanding the ouster of Prime Minister and Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe outside president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's Parliament is voting by secret ballot Wednesday for a new president to lead the country out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe gestures during an interview with The Associated Press in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Sri Lanka’s prime minister and acting president, Wickremesinghe, will face two rivals in a parliamentary vote Wednesday, July 20, on who will succeed the ousted leader who fled the country last week amid huge protests triggered by its economic collapse. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Combined Shape Caption FILE - Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe gestures during an interview with The Associated Press in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Sri Lanka’s prime minister and acting president, Wickremesinghe, will face two rivals in a parliamentary vote Wednesday, July 20, on who will succeed the ousted leader who fled the country last week amid huge protests triggered by its economic collapse. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Combined Shape Caption This undated handout photo provided by Sri Lanka's Department of Government Information shows Dullas Alahapperuma, a candidate for the presidential race, in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka’s prime minister and acting president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, will face two rivals in a parliamentary vote Wednesday on who will succeed the ousted leader who fled the country last week amid huge protests triggered by its economic collapse. Alahapperuma, the leading challenger, was nominated Tuesday, July 19, by a breakaway faction of the ruling coalition after opposition leader Sajith Premadasa withdrew and said he would support him. (Sri Lanka's Department of Government Information via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This undated handout photo provided by Sri Lanka's Department of Government Information shows Dullas Alahapperuma, a candidate for the presidential race, in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka’s prime minister and acting president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, will face two rivals in a parliamentary vote Wednesday on who will succeed the ousted leader who fled the country last week amid huge protests triggered by its economic collapse. Alahapperuma, the leading challenger, was nominated Tuesday, July 19, by a breakaway faction of the ruling coalition after opposition leader Sajith Premadasa withdrew and said he would support him. (Sri Lanka's Department of Government Information via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption Army soldiers patrol outside the Parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's Parliament is voting by secret ballot Wednesday for a new president to lead the country out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Combined Shape Caption Army soldiers patrol outside the Parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's Parliament is voting by secret ballot Wednesday for a new president to lead the country out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Combined Shape Caption Army soldiers patrol outside the Parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's Parliament is voting by secret ballot Wednesday for a new president to lead the country out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Combined Shape Caption Army soldiers patrol outside the Parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's Parliament is voting by secret ballot Wednesday for a new president to lead the country out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Combined Shape Caption Tears roll down the cheeks of a protester as she attends a peaceful sit down protest demanding the ouster of Prime Minister and Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe outside president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's Parliament is voting by secret ballot Wednesday for a new president to lead the country out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Combined Shape Caption Tears roll down the cheeks of a protester as she attends a peaceful sit down protest demanding the ouster of Prime Minister and Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe outside president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's Parliament is voting by secret ballot Wednesday for a new president to lead the country out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Combined Shape Caption People sit next to a screen telecasting proceedings of election in Parliament outside president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's Parliament is voting by secret ballot Wednesday for a new president to lead the country out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Combined Shape Caption People sit next to a screen telecasting proceedings of election in Parliament outside president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's Parliament is voting by secret ballot Wednesday for a new president to lead the country out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Combined Shape Caption Army soldiers stand guard outside the Parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's Parliament is voting by secret ballot Wednesday for a new president to lead the country out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Combined Shape Caption Army soldiers stand guard outside the Parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's Parliament is voting by secret ballot Wednesday for a new president to lead the country out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Combined Shape Caption Army soldiers patrol outside the Parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's Parliament is voting by secret ballot Wednesday for a new president to lead the country out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Combined Shape Caption Army soldiers patrol outside the Parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's Parliament is voting by secret ballot Wednesday for a new president to lead the country out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Combined Shape Caption Policemen stand guard outside the Parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's Parliament is voting by secret ballot Wednesday for a new president to lead the country out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Combined Shape Caption Policemen stand guard outside the Parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's Parliament is voting by secret ballot Wednesday for a new president to lead the country out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Combined Shape Caption Securitymen stand guard outside the Parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's Parliament is voting by secret ballot Wednesday for a new president to lead the country out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Combined Shape Caption Securitymen stand guard outside the Parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's Parliament is voting by secret ballot Wednesday for a new president to lead the country out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Combined Shape Caption A protestor holds Sri Lankan flag outside president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's Parliament is voting by secret ballot Wednesday for a new president to lead the country out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Combined Shape Caption A protestor holds Sri Lankan flag outside president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's Parliament is voting by secret ballot Wednesday for a new president to lead the country out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Combined Shape Caption Protestors stand next to a screen telecasting proceedings of election in Parliament outside president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's Parliament is voting by secret ballot Wednesday for a new president to lead the country out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Combined Shape Caption Protestors stand next to a screen telecasting proceedings of election in Parliament outside president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's Parliament is voting by secret ballot Wednesday for a new president to lead the country out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Combined Shape Caption Army soldiers patrol outside the Parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's Parliament is voting by secret ballot Wednesday for a new president to lead the country out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Combined Shape Caption Army soldiers patrol outside the Parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's Parliament is voting by secret ballot Wednesday for a new president to lead the country out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Combined Shape Caption Security men guard outside the Parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's Parliament is voting by secret ballot Wednesday for a new president to lead the country out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Combined Shape Caption Security men guard outside the Parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's Parliament is voting by secret ballot Wednesday for a new president to lead the country out of a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool