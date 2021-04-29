Widespread infections early in the year weigh on Merck Q1

“While our results this quarter were impacted by the pandemic, the underlying demand for our innovative products remains strong and we remain confident in our future growth prospects,” chief executive Ken Frazier, who is retiring on June 30, said in a statement.

Shares fell more than 3% before the opening bell.

Merck expects adjusted earnings per share for 2021 of $6.48 to $6.68, unchanged from forecasts in January. It expects revenue for the year to grow 8% to 10%, to a range of $51.8 billion and $53.8 billion, also the same as its last forecast.

However, if Merck completes the spinoff of its Organon women’s health business and other businesses in June as expected, those figures will be updated.

