Wieskamp-led No. 15 Iowa routs Michigan State 88-58

Iowa led 46-26 at halftime after making 8 of 13 beyond the arc. The Spartans briefly put up a fight in the second half, pulling within 15 points before the Hawkeyes had their way at both ends of the court to win at the Breslin Center for the first time since 2016.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: Teams can take Garza away and still not beat the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-11 center scored at least 16 points in every other game this season. Garza had eight points at Michigan State, his lowest total since scoring nine on Nov. 29, 2019, against San Diego State. He was a sophomore the last time a Big Ten team held him to single digits.

Michigan State: Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo was in his second season the last time he didn't coach in the NCAA Tournament, and the next time might be next month.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Hawkeyes should move up in the Top 25 after routing Michigan State on the road and beating No. 25 Rutgers by 13 points earlier in the week. They fell out of the top 10 this week for the first time this season after losing to then-No. 7 Ohio State and Indiana.

UP NEXT

Iowa: plays at No. 21 Wisconsin on Thursday night.

Michigan State: Ttavels to No. 24 Purdue on Tuesday night.

