Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' gets 3 years on US charges

She previously pleaded guilty to three federal offenses as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors. She also surrendered $1.5 million.

The charges include knowingly and willfully conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine for several years. She also pleaded guilty to a money-laundering conspiracy charge and to engaging in transactions with a foreign narcotics trafficker.

She helped Guzman get messages to his subordinates while he was in prison, which allowed him to stay in control of the Sinaloa cartel while behind bars.

“He chose her to move those messages to people who worked for him,” said prosecutor Anthony Nardozzi.

The 32-year-old was arrested in February at Dulles International Airport in Virginia and has been jailed since then.