Wife of US hostage in Africa reveals captors' ransom demand

“I have also had so many restrictions imposed by the U.S. government that any meaningful attempt to raise a ransom is effectively prohibited,” she said.

She did not elaborate, and a spokeswoman for the State Department did not immediately comment.

Woodke was kidnapped from his home in Abalak, Niger, in October 2016 by men who ambushed and killed his guards and forced Woodke at gunpoint into their truck, where he was driven north toward Mali's border. Though he was believed to have been abducted by a West African affiliate of the Islamic State, Woodke is now thought to be in Africa's vast Sahel region and held by JNIM.

Els Woodke urged the government of Mali to make the release of her husband and other hostages held by JNIM a precondition of negotiations with the group. She urged Secretary of State Antony Blinken to make good on his promise in February that he “would not take any options” off the table in her husband's case.

She said that based on information she received from the government and “other sources,” she believes that Jeff Woodke was alive at least as of this summer.

Plus, she added, “If he would have died, I am sure that would not have gone unnoticed. That news would have been passed on. That is for an even stronger indication” that he is still alive.

