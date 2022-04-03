dayton-daily-news logo
Wild-and-wacky Grammys red carpet does Las Vegas proud

Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By LEANNE ITALIE, Associated Press
12 minutes ago
The music crowd didn’t disappoint on the Grammys red carpet Sunday, doing Las Vegas proud in wild, whimsical and meaningful looks with lots of bright color and plenty of skin

NEW YORK (AP) — The music crowd didn't disappoint on the Grammys red carpet Sunday, doing Las Vegas proud in wild, whimsical and meaningful looks with lots of bright color and plenty of skin.

Olivia Rodrigo waved and smiled for the cameras in a black sheath gown from Vivienne Westwood, who included purple sparkle trim.

Among early walkers was Li Saumet from Colombia's Bomba Estéreo, who covered her face with a helmet-like mask. Cherry Moon of the 1 Tribe Collective children's group went all out in full gold, complete with a huge architectural collar. Victoria Evigan smooched her husband, Jason, in a peach and yellow dress with "Love is the Weapon" at the back.

Alisha Gaddis, with comedy on her resume, paired her shiny, minty gown with a head piece of high, golden branches. Elle King showed up resplendent in red, a bell-bottom trouser suit with an ultra-wide brim hat to match. Black Coffee, the DJ from South Africa, paid homage to his friend Virgil Abloh, wearing a pair of the late designer's sneakers before his win for dance/electronic music album.

King, a new mom, was thrilled to be wearing Christian Siriano.

“I just trusted him. He knows how to dress all types of bodies and I really celebrate that in him,” she told The Associated Press. "I just wanted to feel powerful.”

Japanese Breakfast smiled for cameras in a mini dress of bright yellow ruffles from Valentino, while Doja Cat, her hair accentuated in spikes, wore an ice blue Atelier Versace embellished sheer look.

As for the men, there was plenty of ornate, brocade jackets and suits in the early bunch.

“It's the sort of thing that can look genuinely fantastic when executed carefully,” said Jonathan Evans, Esquire's style director.

Leon Bridges lent a nod to his native Texas in a cream tuxedo look embellished with embroidery and a touch of blue bonnets.

“I just like to look good, you know,” he told the AP.

Among Evans' early standouts was something on the other end of that spectrum, Cory Henry in a double-breasted suit and turtleneck combo.

“Rich, offbeat colors like purple can prove tricky when it comes to tailoring, but he nails the modernized ’70s vibe,” he said.

___

Associated Press writers Gary Hamilton and Marcela Isaza in Las Vegas contributed to this story.

