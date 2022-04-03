Wild-and-wacky Grammys red carpet does Las Vegas proud

“I just trusted him. He knows how to dress all types of bodies and I really celebrate that in him,” she told The Associated Press. "I just wanted to feel powerful.”

Japanese Breakfast smiled for cameras in a mini dress of bright yellow ruffles from Valentino, while Doja Cat, her hair accentuated in spikes, wore an ice blue Atelier Versace embellished sheer look.

As for the men, there was plenty of ornate, brocade jackets and suits in the early bunch.

“It's the sort of thing that can look genuinely fantastic when executed carefully,” said Jonathan Evans, Esquire's style director.

Leon Bridges lent a nod to his native Texas in a cream tuxedo look embellished with embroidery and a touch of blue bonnets.

“I just like to look good, you know,” he told the AP.

Among Evans' early standouts was something on the other end of that spectrum, Cory Henry in a double-breasted suit and turtleneck combo.

“Rich, offbeat colors like purple can prove tricky when it comes to tailoring, but he nails the modernized ’70s vibe,” he said.

Associated Press writers Gary Hamilton and Marcela Isaza in Las Vegas contributed to this story.

Caption Elle King arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Caption Doja Cat arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Caption Victoria Evigan, left, and Jason Evigan arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Caption Hai Nguyen, left, and Sangeeta Kaur arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Caption Cailin Russo arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Caption Alisha Gaddis arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Caption Alisha Gaddis, left, and Lucky Diaz arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)