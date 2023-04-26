Wild, Red Wings, Maple Leafs and Senators going to Sweden

Minnesota's Jonas Brodin, Joel Eriksson Ek and Filip Gustavsson and Toronto's William Nylander get the chance to play an NHL game in their home country for the first time. The league chose the Wild, Maple Leafs, Red Wings and Senators not only for their current volume of Swedes but the organizations' history of them, including Detroit's Nicklas Lidstrom and Henrik Zetterberg and Ottawa's Daniel Alfredsson.

Having four teams in one building in Sweden could also provide a blueprint for staging the World Cup of Hockey, which the league and NHLPA still hope to do in 2025 after scrapping plans to hold it next year.

Each international trip presents its own challenges, including a new one last year when San Jose and Nashville went to Prague several months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Prominent Czech Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek voiced opposition to the teams bringing Russian players, which they ultimately did, and Proper said similar concerns have not been raised by Swedish officials regarding next season. Minnesota winger Kirill Kaprizov and Ottawa defenseman Artem Zub are the Russian players under contract for next season among the teams going to Sweden, and Toronto could bring back goaltender Ilya Samsonov.

Going to Australia is a tougher sell than Europe, given the travel and time commitment required. After initial rumors indicated Boston would be facing Los Angeles, it's instead Arizona.

“Being on the West Coast certainly helps in terms of shortening the trip, but I also think they saw them as a good team bonding experience,” Proper said. “The idea of taking people abroad early on in the preseason, particularly to someplace that can be a once-in-a-lifetime-experience trip, is a really good way to get the team to bond, spend time together and really come out of the gates in a good place.”

