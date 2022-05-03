Wildfire torching New Mexico pine forests keeps growing

“It’s awful. It scares you,” Crespin said as she was driven away from her hometown. “You don’t know when it’s going to get to the houses.”

Even though no evacuations were ordered for the city of 13,000 people, the blaze that has charred 228 square miles (590 square kilometers) of mountainsides and meadows has prompted some residents to flee. It has destroyed at least 172 homes scattered through the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and led to the evacuation of the state’s psychiatric hospital.

Crews are battling on several fronts to prevent the fire from pushing into more populated areas as its feeds on tinder-dry forests.

Wildfires have become a year-round threat in the drought-stricken West and they are moving faster and burning hotter than ever due to climate change, scientists and fire experts say. California for example has experienced the eight largest wildfires in state history over the last five years, while a destructive Colorado blaze tore through suburban neighborhoods last December.

Nationally, the National Interagency Fire Center reported Tuesday that a dozen uncontained large fires have burned about 400 square miles (1,000 square kilometers) in five states, including New Mexico. Nearly 3,500 wildland firefighters and support personnel are assigned to fires burning across the country.

In northern New Mexico, numerous small villages remained under evacuation orders, including the town of Mora, which could face increased danger with an anticipated shift in winds that may send the fire toward it.

Residents in some outlying neighborhoods of Las Vegas were ready to leave their homes in the community that is the economic hub for the farming and ranching families who have lived for generations in New Mexico's northeastern corner. No evacuations had been ordered within the city as of Tuesday morning.

The county jail, the state’s psychiatric hospital and more than 200 students from the United World College have evacuated and businesses that remained open were having a hard time finding workers as more people were forced from their homes on the outskirts.

Crews got a bit of a break Monday afternoon as the wind diminished and helicopters were able to make water drops in key locations. Still, flames running along the ridges above town could be seen from the discount store, an empty baseball field and other vantage points.

The fire merged last week with another blaze that was sparked in early April when a prescribed fire set by land managers to reduce fire danger by burning small trees and brush that can fuel fires escaped containment. The cause of the other fire remains under investigation.

Another New Mexico wildfire burning in the mountains near Los Alamos National Laboratory prompted evacuations over the weekend and other communities were told to get ready to evacuate if conditions worsen. That blaze has reached the burn scars of wildfires that blackened the region a decade ago when New Mexico had one of its worst and most destructive seasons.

___

Associated Press writer Paul Davenport in Phoenix contributed to this report. Montoya Bryan reported from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

___

Cedar Attanasio contributed reporting from Santa Fe. Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.

People help clear a fire line along a family member's home near a wildfire on the outskirts of Las Vegas, N.M., on Monday, May 2, 2022. Wind-whipped flames are marching across more of New Mexico's tinder-dry mountainsides, forcing the evacuation of area residents and dozens of patients from the state's psychiatric hospital as firefighters scramble to keep new wildfires from growing.(AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

A New Mexico State Police vehicle drives by the New Mexico State Hospital in Las Vegas, N.M., a mental care facility, which was evacuated, Monday, May 2, 2022. Wind-whipped flames are marching across more of New Mexico's tinder-dry mountainsides, forcing the evacuation of area residents and dozens of patients from the state's psychiatric hospital as firefighters scramble to keep new wildfires from growing. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

In this photo provided by the New Mexico National Guard, New Mexico National Guard Aviation soldiers execute water drops as part of firefighting efforts, dropping thousands of gallons of water from a UH-60 Black Hawks with Bambi buckets on the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire in northern New Mexico Sunday, May, 1, 2022. Thousands of firefighters are battling destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents are preparing to evacuate. (New Mexico National Guard via AP)

In this photo provided by the New Mexico National Guard, New Mexico National Guard Aviation soldiers execute water drops as part of firefighting efforts, dropping thousands of gallons of water from a UH-60 Black Hawks with Bambi buckets on the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire in northern New Mexico Sunday, May 1, 2022. Thousands of firefighters are battling destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents are preparing to evacuate. (New Mexico National Guard via AP)

In this photo provided by the New Mexico National Guard, New Mexico National Guard soldiers on the ground ready buses to transport evacuees to emergency shelters established by the state at the Glorieta Center in response to the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire in northern New Mexico on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Thousands of firefighters are battling destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents are preparing to evacuate. (New Mexico National Guard via AP)

In this photo provided by the New Mexico National Guard, a New Mexico National Guard truck is ready to deliver potable water to communities in response to the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire in northern New Mexico on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Thousands of firefighters battled destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents prepared to evacuate Friday into the weekend in northern New Mexico where strong winds and dangerously dry conditions have made the blazes hard to contain. (New Mexico National Guard via AP)

In this photo provided by the New Mexico National Guard, a New Mexico National Guard truck is ready to deliver potable water to communities in response to the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire in northern New Mexico on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Thousands of firefighters battled destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents prepared to evacuate in northern New Mexico where strong winds and dangerously dry conditions have made the blazes hard to contain. (New Mexico National Guard via AP)

In this photo provided by the New Mexico National Guard, New Mexico National Guard soldiers on the ground deliver potable water to communities in response to the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire in northern New Mexico on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Thousands of firefighters battled destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents prepared to evacuate Friday into the weekend in northern New Mexico where strong winds and dangerously dry conditions have made the blazes hard to contain. (New Mexico National Guard via AP)