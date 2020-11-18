Wildfire destroys, damages 20 homes in Reno neighborhood

“Same situation — super windy,” Winkelman said.

Winkelman said it wasn't known whether power equipment played any role in Tuesday's fire but that dry and windy conditions helped spread the blaze. Wildland fires have been happening in the region year-round in recent years, he said.

Winds gusting over 50 mph (80 kph) Tuesday afternoon drove the flames but later subsided and rain fell late Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

Winkelman said the overnight rain helped dampen the fire after firefighters stopped its progress. The moisture helped crews working to extinguish the fire, which was contained around 5% of its perimeter as of Wednesday morning, he said.

Anita Noble of Reno was spraying down a hillside with a garden hose near her daughter's home, telling KOLO-TV that she "could have been the one to save my daughter's house and the neighbor's house."

“We were about ready to leave, and I saw a bunch of smoke, and my daughter said it was coming from up in the canyon, and it wasn’t, it was right below the ravine," Noble said. “And it was within 10 yards from her property line, so I got the hose and I started spraying. And it helped."

Mayor Hillary Schieve signed a local emergency declaration and pleaded with residents to stay out of the area. Police Chief Jason Soto said he was increasing patrols in evacuated neighborhoods to help protect homes and businesses.

Authorities cut power to about 7,000 customers as a precaution, and several roads were closed.

Police assisted with evacuations, and the Red Cross set up an emergency shelter at the Washoe County senior center.

Meanwhile, crews north of Reno battled a brush fire that broke out along the California-Nevada line and has forced the closure of State Highway 70 near Vinton and Chilcoot, California. Authorities said some buildings were threatened.

Another fire about 100 miles (160 kilometers) to the south broke out around noon Tuesday in California’s Mono County near the Nevada border and exploded to about 7 square miles (18 square kilometers), burning into the tiny community of Walker before wet weather moved in.

“It did rain all night, the fire looks to be pretty much out,” said Sarah Roberts, spokeswoman for the county sheriff’s office.

Some homes were believed burned in Walker but there were no immediate details available on how many, Roberts said.

Travel through the area remained halted.

Rain and snow were expected to continue through the day but winds calmed down.

“The winds were horrific yesterday,” Roberts said.

___

Davenport reported from Phoenix. Associated Press writer John Antczak in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

A firefighter sprays water as the Mountain View Fire tears through the Walker community in Mono County, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

A Chinook CH-47 helitanker makes a water drop during a demonstration Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in the Santa Monica Mountains west of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Orange County Fire Authority conducted a joint training exercise with the helitanker, which will be used to fight wildfires in the state following one of the worst fire seasons on record. The CH-47 is able to drop 3,000 gallons of water or retardant in a single pass. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Firefighters spray water on a burning home as the Mountain View Fire tears through the Walker community in Mono County, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Embers burn along hillsides as the Mountain View Fire tears through the Walker community in Mono County, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Embers fly from a tree as the Mountain View Fire burns through the Walker community in Mono County, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

A scorched vehicle rests in a yard as the Mountain View Fire tears through the Walker community in Mono County, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

A firefighter sprays water on a burning home as the Mountain View Fire tears through the Walker community in Mono County, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

A car drives along Highway 395 as the Mountain View Fire tears through the Walker community in Mono County, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

A fire captain from Cal Fire's Amador-El Dorado unit, who declined to be identified, speaks with a fellow firefighter while battling the Mountain View Fire in the Walker community of Mono County, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Embers from the Mountain View Fire burn along hillsides in the Walker community of Mono County, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

A firefighter extinguishes flames in a burning home as the Mountain View Fire tears through the Walker community in Mono County, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Wildfires in Southwest Reno, destroy a number of homes in the Juniper Hills area on Tuesday, Nov.17, 2020, in Reno, Nev. (AP Photo/Lance Iversen) Credit: Lance Iversen Credit: Lance Iversen

Wildfires in Southwest Reno, destroy a number of homes in the Juniper Hills area of Reno, Nev., Tuesday, Nov.17, 2020. (AP Photo/Lance Iversen) Credit: Lance Iversen Credit: Lance Iversen

Wooden steps burn after wildfires in Southwest Reno, destroyed several homes in the Juniper Hills area. Tuesday, Nov.17, 2020, in Reno, Nev. (AP Photo/Lance Iversen) Credit: Lance Iversen Credit: Lance Iversen

Wildfires in Southwest Reno, destroy a number of homes in the Juniper Hills area of Reno Nevada Tuesday, Nov.17, 2020, in Reno, Nev. (AP Photo/Lance Iversen) Credit: Lance Iversen Credit: Lance Iversen

People try to protect their homes during the Pinehaven Fire in the Caughlin Ranch area of Reno, Nev., on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP) Credit: Jason Bean Credit: Jason Bean

A large home burns during the Pinehaven Fire in the Caughlin Ranch area of Reno, Nev., on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP) Credit: Jason Bean Credit: Jason Bean

Homeowner Steven Phelps, right, and his son Richard battle the Pinehaven Fire in the Caughlin Ranch area of Reno, Nev., on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP) Credit: Jason Bean Credit: Jason Bean

A fire is seen burning in the Caughlin Ranch area of Reno, Nev., on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Firefighters are battling a wildfire in southwest Reno that is threatening some homes in dangerously high winds. Dozens of residences were being evacuated on the edge of the Sierra foothills. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP) Credit: Jason Bean Credit: Jason Bean

Homeowner Steven Phelps battles the Pinehaven Fire in the Caughlin Ranch area of Reno, Nev., on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP) Credit: Jason Bean Credit: Jason Bean