Wildfire in western Greece forces village, beach evacuations

The fire was in a mountain forest 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Patras, Greece's third-largest city, Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis said late Saturday. Aided by strong winds, the fire raced down the slopes and threatened seaside villages.

The Civil Protection Agency used the 112 European Emergency Number to send text messages to the residents of four villages — two in the mountains and two by the sea — to evacuate. Local media reported that some villagers refused to leave and were trying to fight the fire with garden hoses.