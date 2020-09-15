Wildfire smoke brings worst air quality to Portland, Seattle

The smoke was expected to linger through the weekend, another reminder of the vast and severe effects of climate change. In a news conference Friday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee insisted on calling the blazes "climate fires" rather than wildfires.

“This is not an act of God,” Inslee said. “This has happened because we have changed the climate of the state of Washington in dramatic ways.”

Seattle ordered parks, beaches and boat ramps closed through one of the last hot weekends of the summer to discourage outdoor recreation, and officials were opening a clean air shelter Friday afternoon that can hold 77 people. The facility, which had been set up as an overflow COVID-19 care facility, is large enough to allow for social distancing, they said.

San Francisco officials were also opening “weather relief centers” that will stay open through the weekend, said Mary Ellen Carroll, director of the city’s Department of Emergency Management. City buses were free for everyone so those who need to can reach the centers.

Much of California was covered by a thick layer of smoke being pumped into the air by dozens of raging wildfires. In San Francisco, the gray air smelled of burned wood and visibility was clouded by “very unhealthy” air, according to the Bay Area Air Quality District.

Residents were also asked to avoid activities that could further degrade the air quality, including unnecessary driving, lawn mowing and barbecuing.

Working in University Place, a Tacoma suburb, Washington state Department of Ecology spokesman Andy Wineke said the smoke had obliterated his typical view of the Olympic Mountains.

“I can barely see my neighbor,” he said.

___

AP reporter Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco contributed.

A man runs around the lake outside of the Washington State Capitol in Olympia, Wash., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Olympia is among the places facing unhealthy air quality due to wildfires in the Pacific Northwest. (AP Photo/Rachel La Corte) Credit: Rachel La Corte Credit: Rachel La Corte

Smoke from wildfires is seen in the air as lights from T-Mobile Park, left, are reflected in a window of CenturyLink Field, right, following an MLS soccer match between the Seattle Sounders and the San Jose Earthquakes, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Seattle. A huge plume of smoke from fires in Oregon and California moved into the Seattle area Thursday night, leading to warnings of unhealthy air quality in many areas of the state through the weekend. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Burned out vehicles destroyed by the Holiday Farm Fire sit outside a shop in Nimrod, Ore., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. (Andy Nelson/The Register-Guard via AP) Credit: Andy Nelson Credit: Andy Nelson