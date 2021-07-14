Wildfires in US West threaten parched Native American lands

Monte Piatote and his wife grabbed their pets and managed to flee but watched flames burn the home where he had lived since he was a child.

"I told my wife, I told her, 'Watch.' Then boom, there it was," Piatote told news station KREM-TV in Spokane, Washington.

The tribes declared a state of emergency Tuesday and said the reservation was closed to the public and to industrial activity. The declaration said weather forecasts called for possible triple-digit temperatures and 25-mph (40-kph) winds Wednesday into Thursday that could drive the flames.

In Oregon, the lightning-sparked Bootleg Fire that has destroyed at least 20 homes was raging through lands north of the California border Wednesday. At least 2,000 homes were threatened by flames.

Mark Enty, a spokesman for the Northwest Incident Management Team 10 working to contain the fire, said that since he arrived in the area last week, the blaze had doubled in size each day.

“That’s sort of like having a new fire every day,” Enty said.

After less extreme growth, the fire early Wednesday spanned nearly 332 square miles (860 square kilometers), an area larger than New York City.

As an intense heat wave abated, excessive-heat warnings expired but fire weather warnings were in place for the interior of Oregon, eastern Washington, part of Idaho and the northeast corner of California due to winds and very low humidity.

Members of the Oregon National Guard were expected to be deployed to help with road closures and traffic control in fire-affected areas.

The fire in the Fremont-Winema National Forest was burning through a region where the Klamath Tribes — comprising three distinct Indigenous people — have lived for millennia.

“There is definitely extensive damage to the forest where we have our treaty rights,” said Don Gentry, chairman of the Klamath Tribal Council in Chiloquin, Oregon, which is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of the Bootleg Fire.

“I am sure we have lost a number of deer to the fire," he said. “We are definitely concerned. I know there are cultural resource areas and sensitive areas that are likely the fire is going through.”

The Klamath Tribes have been affected by wildfires before, including one that burned 23 square miles (60 square kilometers) in southern Oregon last September. That fire damaged land where many Klamath tribal members hunt, fish and gather. The fire also burned the tribes’ cemetery and at least one tribal member’s house, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported in September.

The tribes are struggling with drought-caused problems. In past decades, they have fought to preserve minimum water levels in Upper Klamath Lake to preserve two species of federally endangered sucker fish that are central to their culture and heritage. Farmers draw much of their irrigation water from the same lake that’s critical to the fish. Even before the fire erupted, extreme drought in southern Oregon had reduced water flows to historic lows.

In northeastern California, more progress was reported on the state’s largest fire so far this year. The Beckwourth Complex, a combined pair of lighting-ignited blazes, was 71% contained after blackening nearly 149 square miles (386 square kilometers) near the Nevada state line.

Damage was still being tallied in the small rural community of Doyle, California, where flames swept in during the weekend and destroyed several homes, including Beverly Houdyshell’s.

The 79-year-old said Tuesday that she’s too old and too poor to rebuild and isn’t sure what her future holds.

“What chance do I have to build another house, to have another home?” Houdyshell said. “No chance at all.”

"I can’t just buy another house, boom like that. I had insurance. I haven’t heard from them yet. I called them but I haven’t heard nothing,” she added.

On the western side of the Sierra Nevada, a new fire erupted in the Feather River Canyon, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Paradise, the town largely destroyed by a 2018 wildfire that killed 85 people. State fire officials said the new blaze rapidly spread over nearly 2 square miles (5 square kilometers). There was zero containment of the Dixie Fire and two tiny Butte County communities were warned to be ready to evacuate.

A fire in the Sierra south of Yosemite National Park remained at just under 15 square miles (39 square kilometers) but containment increased to 21%.

Cline reported from Salem, Oregon. She is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Associated Press journalists Chris Grygiel in Seattle; Paul Davenport in Phoenix; Julie Walker in New York; Haven Daley in Doyle, California; and Christopher Weber and John Antczak in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Operations Section Chief Bert Thayer examines a map of the Bootleg Fire, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Chiloquin, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Beverly Houdyshell, 79, who's home burned down, sits at her granddaughter's house in Doyle, Calif. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Houdyshell, said Tuesday that she's too old and too poor to rebuild and isn't sure what her future holds. "What chance do I have to build another house, to have another home?" Houdyshell said. "No chance at all." Damage was still being tallied in the rural community of Doyle, Calif., where flames swept in during the weekend and destroyed several homes, including Houdyshell's. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File) Credit: Haven Daley Credit: Haven Daley

Veterinarian Tawnia Shaw, with The Happy Pet Vet team, examines horses that had been left during a Level 3 evacuation during the Bootleg Fire, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, near Sprague River, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Firefighter Gary Robinson, with Pacific Habitat and Fire, eats dinner by headlamp after a 12-hour shift fighting the Bootleg Fire, late Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Bly, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Fire from the Bootleg Fire glows in the distance on Tuesday morning, July, 13, 2021 near Bly, Ore. An army of firefighters is working in hot, dry and windy weather to contain fires chewing through wilderness and burning homes across drought-stricken Western states. A high-pressure system that created the second intense heat wave of the year is weakening Tuesday, but temperatures are forecast to remain above normal on the lines of more than 60 active large fires. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Smoke fills the air near the Bootleg Fire, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, near Sprague River, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

The Bootleg Fire smoke plume grows over a single tree on Monday, July, 12, 2021 near Bly, Ore. An army of firefighters is working in hot, dry and windy weather to contain fires chewing through wilderness and burning homes across drought-stricken Western states. A high-pressure system that created the second intense heat wave of the year is weakening Tuesday, but temperatures are forecast to remain above normal on the lines of more than 60 active large fires. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Kim Berge, left, holds her kitten River for an examination by veterinarian Tawnia Shaw after evacuating to a Red Cross shelter near the Bootleg Fire on Tuesday, July, 13, 2021 in Klamath Falls, Ore. A high-pressure system that created the second intense heat wave of the year is weakening Tuesday, but temperatures are forecast to remain above normal on the lines of more than 60 active large fires. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Art Garcia and his dog Shiro rest after evacuating to a Red Cross shelter near the Bootleg Fire on Tuesday, July, 13, 2021 in Klamath Falls, Ore. A high-pressure system that created the second intense heat wave of the year is weakening Tuesday, but temperatures are forecast to remain above normal on the lines of more than 60 active large fires. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Beverly Houdyshell, 79, who's home burned down sits at her granddaughter's house in Doyle, Calif. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Houdyshell, said Tuesday that she's too old and too poor to rebuild and isn't sure what her future holds. "What chance do I have to build another house, to have another home?" Houdyshell said. "No chance at all." Damage was still being tallied in the rural community of Doyle, Calif., where flames swept in during the weekend and destroyed several homes, including Houdyshell's. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File) Credit: Haven Daley Credit: Haven Daley