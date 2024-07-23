Wildfires send about 25,000 fleeing from Canadian Rockies’ largest national park and nearby town

Hundreds of wildfires are burning in western Canada, and those fleeing Jasper National Park and Jasper town — home to 4,700 residents — in Alberta province were given the unusual order later Tuesday to make a vast U-turn east if they needed a place to stay. To the west, British Columbia province already had more than 300 wildfires of its own.

Stephen Lacroix with the Alberta Emergency Management Agency said Jasper town estimated about 10,000 people, including seasonal workers, were there when the evacuation call went out. Lacroix said police were going door to door to make sure everyone has left. He also said Parks Canada estimated about 15,000 people had been in the park.

Photos and videos shared on social media overnight into Tuesday showed bumper-to-bumper vehicles, their headlights glowing, inching through swirling tendrils of smoke.

Fires threatening from the northeast cut off highway access east to Alberta's capital, Edmonton. Another fire roaring up from the south forced the closure of the north-south Icefields Parkway. That left one route open west to British Columbia.

But Alberta fire officials said British Columbia had its hands full with its own evacuations. Alberta Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis said reception centers were instead being set up in Grande Prairie and Calgary, Alberta, requiring massive detours through parts of British Columbia by the drivers fleeing the Jasper area.

Alberta has been baking under scorching temperatures that have forced another 7,500 people out of a string of remote communities. About 170 wildfires were burning across the province.

The Municipality of Jasper and Jasper National Park said the evacuation was “progressing well," and park and town officials scrambled to clear traffic gridlock, find fuel for vehicles and help vulnerable people to safety while marshaling resources to battle the fires.

“Everyone in Jasper must evacuate now,” the Alberta government said in an emergency alert late Monday. Parks Canada noted "an evolving and dynamic situation.”

Evacuees were told they had five hours to clear out — by 3 a.m. Tuesday — and carry with them key documents, pets, medication and any other emergency supplies.

Parks Canada said evacuations had been carried out at numerous campgrounds, as well as the Athabasca Hostel and the Palisades Stewardship and Education Centre.

Many evacuees at first sought refuge in Valemount, British Columbia, a town of 1,000 about 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of Jasper.

“The community’s pretty full,” town administrator Anne Yanciw said. “Every parking lot, boulevard, side of the road, field … anything that looks like it could fit a vehicle is full.”

Some evacuees spent the night on the floor of the local arena. A church served a pancake breakfast while drinks, snacks and information were on offer at Valemount’s community hall and visitors’ center.

A record number of wildfires in 2023 forced more than 235,000 people across Canada to evacuate and sent thick smoke into parts of the U.S., leading to hazy skies and health advisories in multiple U.S. cities.