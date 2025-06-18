Wildlife experts remove a plastic lid that was stuck on a Michigan bear's neck for two years

The bear first turned up on a trail camera as a cub in 2023 in the northern Lower Peninsula. After that, the Department of Natural Resources was on the lookout for the elusive animal with a hard plastic lid around the neck, Norton said.

The bear appeared again on a camera in late May, still wearing the barrel lid, and the DNR responded by setting a cylindrical trap and safely luring him inside. The bear was anesthetized, and the lid was cut off on June 3. He eventually woke up and rambled away.

Norton said it's not precisely known how the lid got stuck on the bear's neck. Bear baiting is legal in Michigan, but the hole on a barrel lid typically must be large enough to avoid what happened to this bear.

It also isn't known how the 110-pound (49.9-kilogram) bear slept through winters wearing the uncomfortable accessory.

“We were pleasantly surprised. It was still able to make a living like a pretty typical bear,” Norton said.

