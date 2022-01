Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Ben Affleck score SAG nominations

The nominees for best male lead actor are: Will Smith ("King Richard"), Cumberbatch, Denzel Washington ("The Tragedy of Macbeth"), Andrew Garfield ("Tick, Tick ... Boom!") and Javier Bardem ("Being the Ricardos").

Up for best female lead are: Lady Gaga ("House of Gucci"), Jessica Chastain ("The Eyes of Tammy Faye"), Olivia Colman ("The Lost Daughter"), Nicole Kidman ("Being the Ricardos") and Jennifer Hudson ("Respect").

The SAG Awards, presented by the actors guild SAG-AFTRA, are among the most reliable Oscar bellwethers. Seldom does a movie or performance not nominated by the screen actors end up winning at the Academy Awards. Actors make up the biggest percentage of the film academy, so their choices have the largest sway.

But last year, SAG and the academy diverged more than usual. Only one of its acting winners — Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah") — repeated at the Oscars. (The other SAG winners were Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis in “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,” and Yuh-Jung Youn in “Minari.") The Aaron Sorkin courtroom drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7” won best ensemble at a virtual SAG Awards while Chloé Zhao's “Nomadland” — which included many nonprofessional actors and went unnominated for ensemble — triumphed at the Oscars.

The 28th annual SAG Awards are to be held Feb. 27 and will be broadcast on TNT and TBS. The Oscars are scheduled for March 27.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Caption In this video grab issued Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 by the SAG Awards, Rosario Dawson, top, and Vanessa Hudgens, bottom, present the nominees for the 28th SAG Awards. This year's awards are scheduled for Feb. 27. (SAG Awards via AP) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this video grab issued Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 by the SAG Awards, Rosario Dawson, top, and Vanessa Hudgens, bottom, present the nominees for the 28th SAG Awards. This year's awards are scheduled for Feb. 27. (SAG Awards via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this video grab issued Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 by the SAG Awards, Rosario Dawson, top, and Vanessa Hudgens, bottom, present the nominees for the 28th SAG Awards. This year's awards are scheduled for Feb. 27. (SAG Awards via AP) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this video grab issued Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 by the SAG Awards, Rosario Dawson, top, and Vanessa Hudgens, bottom, present the nominees for the 28th SAG Awards. This year's awards are scheduled for Feb. 27. (SAG Awards via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Will Smith, right, with Demi Singleton, left, and Saniyya Sidney in a scene from "King Richard." (Chiabella James/ Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) Credit: Chiabella James Caption This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Will Smith, right, with Demi Singleton, left, and Saniyya Sidney in a scene from "King Richard." (Chiabella James/ Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) Credit: Chiabella James Credit: Chiabella James

Caption This image released by MGM shows Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in "House of Gucci." (MGM via AP) Credit: Fabio Lovino Caption This image released by MGM shows Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in "House of Gucci." (MGM via AP) Credit: Fabio Lovino Credit: Fabio Lovino