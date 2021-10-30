dayton-daily-news logo
Williams throws 6 TD passes, No. 4 Oklahoma routs Texas Tech

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams (13) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams (13) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Nation & World
By CLIFF BRUNT, Associated Press
54 minutes ago
Caleb Williams threw for 402 yards and six touchdowns and No. 4 Oklahoma finally put together a complete game, rolling past Texas Tech 52-21 on Saturday

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Caleb Williams threw for 402 yards and six touchdowns and No. 4 Oklahoma finally put together a complete game, rolling past Texas Tech 52-21 on Saturday.

The true freshman quarterback tied Kyler Murray and Landry Jones for the second-most touchdown passes in a game in school history. Baker Mayfield threw seven against Texas Tech in 2016.

Marvin Mims caught four passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns, and Mario Williams had five receptions for 100 yards and a score to help the Sooners (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) extend their nation-leading winning streak to 17 games.

Oklahoma held Texas Tech to 373 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers.

Donovan Smith passed for 192 yards for the Red Raiders (5-4, 2-4) in Sonny Cumbie’s first game as interim coach since Matt Wells was fired. Erik Ezukanma caught eight passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Oklahoma had won six of its eight games by 12 or fewer points, and the offense, defense and special teams had spent much of the season bailing each other out. The Sooners put it all together Saturday.

Mims caught a 67-yard touchdown pass from Williams late in the first quarter — the longest catch of his career — to put the Sooners ahead 14-7.

Williams passed for 268 yards and four touchdowns to four receivers in the first half to help Oklahoma take a 28-7 lead.

Williams then threw touchdown passes of 43 yards to Mims in the third quarter and nine yards to Austin Stogner in the fourth.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders looked flat and didn't play the control-the-clock game as much as many opponents that have had success against the Sooners.

Oklahoma: The Sooners learned they could control a game with Williams’ arm. The Sooners rushed for just 72 yards, yet the offense moved the ball just fine. Williams focused on staying in the pocket much of the game and often was rewarded for his patience.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: At Iowa State on Nov. 13.

Oklahoma: At Baylor on Nov. 13.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams (13) scrambles for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams (13) scrambles for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Texas Tech defensive back DaMarcus Fields (23) grabs Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) during the first half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Texas Tech defensive back DaMarcus Fields (23) grabs Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) during the first half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech Saturday, Oct. 30, 3031 in Norman, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)
Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech Saturday, Oct. 30, 3031 in Norman, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Credit: Ian Maule

Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) runs past Texas Tech defensive back Malik Dunlap (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 3031 in Norman, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)
Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) runs past Texas Tech defensive back Malik Dunlap (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 3031 in Norman, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Credit: Ian Maule

Texas Tech defensive back Malik Dunlap (8) tackles Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 3031 in Norman, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)
Texas Tech defensive back Malik Dunlap (8) tackles Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 3031 in Norman, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

Credit: Ian Maule

Texas Tech wide receiver Kaylon Geiger (10) makes a catch ahead of Oklahoma defensive back Key Lawrence (12) during the first half an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Texas Tech wide receiver Kaylon Geiger (10) makes a catch ahead of Oklahoma defensive back Key Lawrence (12) during the first half an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) runs in for a touchdown ahead of Texas Tech defensive back Malik Dunlap (8) during the first half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) runs in for a touchdown ahead of Texas Tech defensive back Malik Dunlap (8) during the first half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) escapes a tackle by Texas Tech defensive back DaMarcus Fields (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) escapes a tackle by Texas Tech defensive back DaMarcus Fields (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Oklahoma wide receiver Mario Williams (4) makes a catch for a touchdown during the first half an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Oklahoma wide receiver Mario Williams (4) makes a catch for a touchdown during the first half an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) celebrates with wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) after a catch for a touchdown during the first half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) celebrates with wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) after a catch for a touchdown during the first half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) runs ahead of Texas Tech defensive back Malik Dunlap (8) for a touchdown during the first half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) runs ahead of Texas Tech defensive back Malik Dunlap (8) for a touchdown during the first half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Texas Tech wide receiver Myles Price (18) makes a one handed catch during the first half an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Texas Tech wide receiver Myles Price (18) makes a one handed catch during the first half an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

