Willy Adames agrees to $182 million, 7-year deal with the Giants, AP source says

It's a big splash by the Giants' new-look front office, which is now led by former All-Star catcher Buster Posey, who took over for the fired Farhan Zaidi in September. San Francisco has missed the playoffs in each of the last three years and just completed a disappointing 80-82 season.

Adames' deal is the richest in franchise history, according to MLB.com, topping a $167 million, eight-year extension that Posey signed in 2013.

Adames is off the market as the Juan Soto sweepstakes heats up across the league. The young slugger is expected to make his free agency decision very soon. The 26-year-old could command one of the biggest contracts in the sport's history, rivaling the $700 million, 10-year deal Shohei Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason.

The 29-year-old Adames is coming off his best offensive season in the big leagues after hitting .251 with a career-high 32 homers and 112 RBIs with the Milwaukee Brewers. He’s a solid defensive shortstop with a strong arm and good range, though his metrics slipped a little in 2024.

He also has provided consistent power with 150 homers over seven seasons, breaking into the big leagues in 2018 with Tampa Bay and hit 20 homers in his first full season in 2019.

He was traded to the Brewers in 2021 and had one of his best seasons in 2022, slugging 31 homers with 98 RBIs and had a 4.3 WAR.

Adames was signed by the Detroit Tigers in 2012 as a 16-year-old in the Dominican Republic.

___

AP Baseball Writer Jay Cohen contributed to this report.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb