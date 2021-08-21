Wilson throws 2 TD passes as Jets beat Packers 23-14

The Packers didn't play reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers or backup quarterback Jordan Love, who hurt his throwing shoulder last week while making his pro debut in a 26-7 preseason loss to the Houston Texans.

That left Green Bay relying on Kurt Benkert, who made his first NFL start since the Atlanta Falcons' fourth and final preseason game in 2018.

Benkert played all but the last Packers series and went 18 of 25 for 151 yards with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jace Sternberger and an interception. He engineered a 19-play, 81-yard touchdown drive that lasted over 10 minutes.

RESTING PACKERS

The Packers didn’t dress 32 players for Saturday’s game, including nearly all their regulars. They had sat out 30 players in their preseason opener with Houston a week earlier.

One of the few regulars who played was linebacker Krys Barnes, who made a stop on third-and-1 to thwart a Jets drive.

COSTLY WEEK FOR JETS

The injuries continue piling up for the Jets, who held two joint practices with the Packers here this week before Saturday’s exhibition game.

Defensive end Carl Lawson ruptured his Achilles tendon and backup safety Zane Lewis injured his knee in Thursday's practice, knocking both players out for the rest of the season. Backup offensive lineman Conor McDermott was carted off the field Saturday with a knee injury, and linebacker Jarrad Davis hurt his ankle.

Jets backup quarterback Mike White left with a rib injury late in the third quarter.

HILL SCORES AGAIN

Green Bay's Kylin Hill, a rookie seventh-round pick from Mississippi State, moved closer to securing a spot on the roster as the Packers' No. 3 running back. One week after turning a short completion into a 22-yard touchdown, Hill reached the end zone again on a 12-yard run.

Hill is competing for the No. 3 running back spot with Patrick Taylor and Dexter Williams. Taylor lost a fumble in the third quarter.

PACKERS’ GUARD ROTATION

One of the Packers' main preseason competitions involves filling the two guard spots, assuming Pro Bowl left guard Elgton Jenkins must step in for injured All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari to start the season.

Green Bay opened Saturday’s game with Jon Runyan Jr. at left guard and rookie fourth-round pick Royce Newman at right guard. Lucas Patrick, who started 11 games at right guard and four at left guard, played center and guard later in the day but committed two holding penalties.

ODDS AND ENDS

Corey Ballentine had a 73-yard kickoff return to set up a Jets touchdown. ... Green Bay's T.J. Slaton and New York's J.T. Hassell recorded sacks. ... Ammendola was 3 of 3 on field-goal attempts with kicks of 30 and 46 yards to go along with his 54-yarder. ... Green Bay's Reggie Begelton had a 28-yard punt return. ... New York's Brandin Echols and Lamar Jackson intercepted passes.

UP NEXT

Jets: Wrap up the preseason schedule with their first home game next Friday against Philadelphia.

Packers: Head to Buffalo to face the Bills next Saturday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption New York Jets' Zach Wilson throws during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) Credit: Matt Ludtke Credit: Matt Ludtke

Caption New York Jets' Zach Wilson warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) Credit: Matt Ludtke Credit: Matt Ludtke

Caption New York Jets' Zach Wilson warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) Credit: Matt Ludtke Credit: Matt Ludtke

Caption New York Jets' Zach Wilson warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) Credit: Matt Ludtke Credit: Matt Ludtke

Caption Green Bay Packers' Kurt Benkert throws during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) Credit: Matt Ludtke Credit: Matt Ludtke

Caption New York Jets' Brandin Echols returns an interception during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer) Credit: Mike Roemer Credit: Mike Roemer

Caption New York Jets' Mike White is injured during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) Credit: Matt Ludtke Credit: Matt Ludtke

Caption Green Bay Packers' Patrick Taylor fumbles as he is hit by New York Jets' Hamsah Nasirildeen during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) Credit: Matt Ludtke Credit: Matt Ludtke