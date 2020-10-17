Wilson throws 4 TDs in No. 14 BYU's 43-26 win over Houston

Trailing by 11 to start the second quarter, Houston scored 23 straight points to take a 26-14 lead with three minutes left in the third.

Tune threw touchdown passes of 20 and 5 yards to Trahan and Nathaniel Dell, respectively, and Dalton Witherspoon hit a 49-yard field goal to give Houston a 20-14 lead at the half. Witherspoon also had a 27-yard field goal in the first.

Tune increased the lead to 12 on a 5-yard rushing touchdown that capped a 16-play, 98-yard drive. Tune was nearly sacked before breaking the tackle, juking out a defender and diving for the goal line.

BYU struck fast with Wilson finding Milne for a career-long 78-yard touchdown pass on BYU’s first play to make it 7-3 with 9 ½ minutes left in the first.

Lapini Katoa upped the lead to 14-3 on a 1-yard touchdown run with 4:42 remaining in the first.

THE TAKEAWAY

BYU: The Cougars got their offense going late to avoid the upset, and the defense stepped up late holding Houston to 22 yards in the fourth quarter. Leading receiver Gunner Romney had one catch for three yards. BYU’s defense finished with three sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

Houston: The Cougars again struggled in the first quarter but rebounded in the second and third quarters to take the lead. Tune found 11 receivers, but Houston’s leading receiver, Marquez Stevenson was held to one reception for 19 yards. Houston committed 10 penalties for 113 yards.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

BYU should at least hold its position at No. 14 following the come-from-behind win.

HARPER EJECTED

BYU defensive back Micah Harper was ejected for targeting with 6 ½ minutes remaining in the third quarter after tackling Porter with the crown of his helmet. Following a lengthy review, the targeting call was upheld. Porter was whistled for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the play for headbutting Harper but remained in the game.

UP NEXT

BYU hosts Texas State on Oct. 24.

Houston travels to Navy on Oct. 24.

