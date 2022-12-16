Wilson to start at QB for Jets; White not cleared by doctors

White is dealing with a rib injury that twice knocked him out of the Jets' 20-12 loss at Buffalo last Sunday. He finished the game, but was examined at a hospital afterward.

White was cleared to practice and said throughout the week he had no doubt he would start Sunday, but team doctors wouldn't clear him for contact. Saleh said White sought other outside medical opinions to see if he could get cleared for contact, but he did not get that clearance.