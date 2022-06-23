WIMBLEDON 2022: A look at past comebacks by Serena Williams

___

When Williams Was Sidelined: 2003-04

Why: Left knee surgery to repair a partial tear in the quadriceps tendon

Grand Slam Tournaments Missed: 2 — 2003 U.S. Open and 2004 Australian Open

Age at Return: 22

How Many Majors Until Reaching a Final After Return: 2 (Runner-up at Wimbledon in 2004)

What Williams Said Then: “I’m going to be a better player, for sure, when I come back. My knee is going to be better than it’s been ever in my career, which is really exciting, and ... I’m going to be mentally relaxed. I’m going to be stronger, and I’m going to be angry.”

___

When Williams Was Sidelined: 2006

Why: Left knee pain

Grand Slam Tournaments Missed: 2 — 2006 French Open and 2006 Wimbledon

Age at Return: 24

How Many Majors Until Reaching a Final After Return: 2 (Champion at Australian Open in 2007)

What Williams Said Then: “Like I always say, when I’m playing well, it’s hard for anyone to beat me. It’s just a fact. I think a lot of people understand that. I don’t think anyone that has to play me goes home and shouts with joy.”

___

When Williams Was Sidelined: 2010-11

Why: Two operations on her right foot after cutting it on glass at a restaurant, followed by blood clots in her lung and a large gathering of blood under the skin on her stomach

Grand Slam Tournaments Missed: 3 — 2010 U.S. Open, 2011 Australian Open, 2011 French Open

Age at Return: 29

How Many Majors Until Reaching a Final After Return: 2 (Runner-up at U.S. Open in 2011)

What Williams Said Then: “Mentally, I was just down. But I think that’s normal. That is expected. ... I was just pretty upset and just wondering when this string of things would stop happening."

___

When Williams Was Sidelined: 2017-18

Why: Pregnancy; complications when her daughter was born

Grand Slam Tournaments Missed: 4 — 2017 French Open, 2017 Wimbledon, 2017 U.S. Open, 2018 Australian Open

Age at Return: 36

How Many Majors Until Reaching a Final After Return: 2 (Runner-up at Wimbledon in 2018)

What Williams Said Then: “I don’t think I ever actually lost that competitive side. In fact, I feel like it’s stronger, because I’ve been through so much.”

___

FILE - Defending champion Serena Williams punches the air on her way to defeating France's Amelie Mauresmo in their women's singles semifinal on the Centre Court at Wimbledon, Thursday July 1, 2004. The 2022 Wimbledon competition is not the first comeback from a significant absence for Williams. (AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus, File)

FILE - Serena Williams reacts to winning a point during her women's singles final match against Maria Sharapova of Russia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2007. The 2022 Wimbledon competition is not the first comeback from a significant absence for Williams. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)

FILE - Serena Williams hugs the Australian Open trophy after defeating Maria Sharapova of Russia in their women's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2007. Williams won the final, 6-1 6-2. The 2022 Wimbledon competition is not the first comeback from a significant absence for Williams. (AP Photo/Rick Stevens, File)

FILE - Serena Williams reacts after winning her semifinal match against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2011. The 2022 Wimbledon competition is not the first comeback from a significant absence for Williams. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

FILE - Serena Williams returns the ball to Germany's Angelique Kerber during their women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018. The 2022 Wimbledon competition is not the first comeback from a significant absence for Williams. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)