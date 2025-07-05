Wimbledon: Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova loses to American Emma Navarro in the third round

LONDON (AP) — Defending Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova lost to No. 10 seed Emma Navarro 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the third round on Saturday, extending a recent run of one-and-done winners at the All England Club.
Krejcikova faded in the third set, getting her blood pressure checked at the changeover after Navarro broke her to lead 3-2 at No. 1 Court. Krejcikova ate a banana and drank liquids during the medical check, while Navarro walked to her guest box and spoke to her coach during the break in action.
When play resumed, Krejcikova still appeared to be in distress, often leaning over and placing her hands on her knees between points.
