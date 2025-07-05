Wimbledon: Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova loses to American Emma Navarro in the third round

LONDON (AP) — Defending Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova lost to No. 10 seed Emma Navarro 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the third round on Saturday, extending a recent run of one-and-done winners at the All England Club.

Krejcikova faded in the third set, getting her blood pressure checked at the changeover after Navarro broke her to lead 3-2 at No. 1 Court. Krejcikova ate a banana and drank liquids during the medical check, while Navarro walked to her guest box and spoke to her coach during the break in action.