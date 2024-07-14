Carlos Alcaraz wins 1st set of Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic 6-2

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has taken the first set of the men’s Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic 6-2

Credit: AP

Updated 17 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has taken the first set of the men's Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic 6-2.

Alcaraz broke Djokovic in an opening game that lasted nearly 14 minutes, converting his fifth break point, and then again for a 4-1 lead when the Serb double-faulted.

Sunday's final at the All England Club is a rematch from last year, when Alcaraz got past Djokovic in five sets.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, was sitting in the Royal Box at Centre Court, a rare public appearance after her cancer diagnosis.

The 37-year-old Djokovic is trying to win his eighth Wimbledon title to equal Roger Federer for the most by a man at the grass-court major. A victory by Djokovic would also give him 25 Grand Slam singles titles, more than any other player in tennis history.

It was only a little more than a month ago that Djokovic had surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee after getting injured during the French Open.

The 21-year-old Alcaraz wound up winning the trophy at Roland Garros in June for his third major championship. That made him the youngest man with a Grand Slam title on grass, clay and hard courts.

Barbora Krejcikova defeated Jasmine Paolini in the Wimbledon women's final Saturday.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

