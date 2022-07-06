Wimbledon updates | Rybakina reaches semifinals for 1st time

Rybakina hit 15 aces against Tomljanovic on No. 1 Court and will next face 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep for a spot in the final.

___

2:40 p.m.

Simona Halep advanced to the Wimbledon semifinals with a 6-2, 6-4 win over 20-year-old Amanda Anisimova, the last American in the draw.

The 2019 Wimbledon champion extended her winning streak at the All England Club to 12 matches.

The 16th-seeded Halep hasn’t dropped a set en route to the final four.

She will next face either 17th-seeded Elena Rybakina or unseeded Ajla Tomljanovic for a place in the final.

The 30-year-old Romanian wasn’t able to defend her 2019 title last year — after the 2020 edition was canceled — because of a calf injury.

Anisimova was 17 years old when she beat Halep in the 2019 French Open quarterfinals — spoiling Halep's title defense.

___

11:30 a.m.

Two former champions will be on Centre Court in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Simona Halep, the 2019 champion at the All England Club, will be up first against Amanda Anisimova. Two-time champion Rafael Nadal will follow against Taylor Fritz.

Both Anisimova and Fritz are Americans and will be trying to reach the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time.

On No. 1 Court, Ajla Tomljanovic will face 17th-seeded Elena Rybakina before Nick Kyrgios takes on Cristian Garin in the later match.

___

Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic hits a forehand to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina during a women's singles quarterfinal match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Romania's Simona Halep returns to Amanda Anisimova of the US in a women's singles quarterfinal match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Amanda Anisimova of the US reacts as she plays Romania's Simona Halep in a women's singles quarterfinal match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Romania's Simona Halep celebrates after beating Poland's Magdalena Frech in their women's third round singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)