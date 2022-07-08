Wimbledon updates | Djokovic to face Norrie in semifinals

BreakingNews
Serbia's Novak Djokovic looks on during a change of ends break as he plays Italy's Jannik Sinner in a men's singles quarterfinal match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Novak Djokovic will play for a spot in an eighth Wimbledon final

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Novak Djokovic will play for a spot in an eighth Wimbledon final.

The six-time champion, who has won the last three titles at the All England Club, will face ninth-seeded Cam Norrie on Centre Court.

The winner will face Nick Kyrgios in Sunday's final. Kyrgios advanced to his first Grand Slam singles final when Rafael Nadal withdrew because of an abdominal injury.

