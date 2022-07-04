dayton-daily-news logo
Wimbledon updates | Rybakina beats Martic to reach quarters

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates after beating Croatia's Petra Martic in a women's singles fourth round match on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Nation & World
17 minutes ago
Elena Rybakina is into the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time after beating Petra Martic 7-5, 6-3 on No. 1 Court

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

Elena Rybakina is into the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time after beating Petra Martic 7-5, 6-3 on No. 1 Court.

The 17th-seeded Rybakina broke in the final game of the first set and then again for a 4-2 lead in the second. She finished with 26 winners to 13 for her opponent.

Rybakina reached the French Open quarterfinals last year, when she made the fourth round at Wimbledon in her first appearance at the All England Club. Martic was playing Wimbledon for the 10th time but has never been past the fourth round.

Rybakina will next play either Alize Cornet or Ajla Tomljanovic.

11 a.m.

Former Wimbledon champions Simona Halep and Rafael Nadal will both play on Centre Court after Nick Kyrios opens the day against American player Brandon Nakashima.

All will be trying to reach the quarterfinals at the All England Club.

Halep won the Wimbledon title in 2019. The 16th-seeded Romanian will take on fourth-seeded Paula Badosa. Nadal, who is seeded second, will play in the final match in the main stadium against Botic van de Zandschulp.

Harmony Tan, the woman who beat seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams in the first round, will take on 20th-seeded Amanda Anisimova of the United States on No. 1 Court.

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Romania's Simona Halep returns to Poland's Magdalena Frech during their women's third round singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

