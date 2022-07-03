Wimbledon wild-card entry steals set, not win, from Djokovic

Eventually, the only true question was whether Djokovic would wrap this one up in time, because there is an 11 p.m. curfew. Running up against that would have required them to resume Monday.

“Whew. I am lucky,” Djokovic said after closing the deal with 20 minutes to spare. “It's never really pleasant if you can't finish the match in the same day. Glad I did.”

They did not begin playing until 8 p.m., in part due to a delay of roughly an hour at the start of this special afternoon — the first time in history the tournament's middle Sunday held scheduled play — while a ceremony was held to honor the 100 years of Centre Court.

Djokovic, who questioned after his victory why matches generally begin so late in the main stadium, was among the many past champions who took part, joking to the crowd when it was his turn to speak, “Gosh, I feel more nervous than when I’m playing.”

If he was, indeed, jittery at all at a set apiece many hours later against van Rijthoven, it certainly did not show. Didn't matter that van Rijthoven kept cranking out huge serves, to the tune of 20 aces, including a pair on second serves. Didn't matter just how big the cuts were that van Rijthoven took with his forehands. Didn't matter that the spectators, who love an underdog, were getting louder and louder as the second set came to a close. Didn't matter that Djokovic stumbled behind what he called a "slippery" baseline twice, landing first on his backside, later on his left knee and stomach.

“He was on a streak on this surface, and I knew that it wasn’t going to be easy. With that serve and a lot of talent, great touch, powerful forehand, he can do a lot of damage,” Djokovic said. “It took me a little bit of time to get used to his pace.”

Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, calibrated his best-in-the-game returns, got his groundstrokes in fine form — finishing with just 19 unforced errors, compared to 29 winners — and was in complete control, a step closer to all manner of important numbers. His pursuit of a fourth consecutive, and seventh overall, title at Wimbledon, not to mention a 21st major championship, will continue Tuesday against No. 10 seed Jannik Sinner of Italy.

Sinner reached his first quarterfinal at the All England Club by eliminating No. 5 Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-3 earlier.

The other quarterfinal on their half of the bracket will be No. 9 Cam Norrie of Britain against unseeded David Goffin of Belgium. They each advanced by beating Americans: Norrie beat No. 30 Tommy Paul 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 to get to his first major quarterfinal, and Goffin edged No. 23 Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (3), 5-7, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 over more than 4 1/2 hours.

The rest of the fourth round is Monday, and the only men left in the field who ever have participated in a Grand Slam final are Djokovic and 22-time major champion Rafael Nadal. They are also the only men still around ranked in the top 10.

It's a similarly unfamiliar collection of players chasing the women's championship, with just one who has appeared in a Grand Slam final (two-time major title winner Simona Halep, who plays Monday) and just two who were among the top 15 seeds at Wimbledon (No. 3 Ons Jabeur and No. 4 Paula Badosa, who plays Monday).

Jabeur made it to the quarterfinals at the All England Club for the second year in a row with a 7-6 (9), 6-4 victory against No. 24 Elise Mertens of Belgium. The other women moving on Sunday are unseeded and in unfamiliar territory, never having been in any major quarterfinal.

Jabeur next plays Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic, while Tatjana Maria, 34, and Jule Niemeier, 22, will meet in an all-German quarterfinal.

Bouzkova topped Caroline Garcia 7-5, 6-2, Maria defeated 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 after erasing two match points, and Niemeier beat Heather Watson 6-2, 6-4.

“There’s no reason ... not to keep this going," said Bouzkova, who pulled out of the French Open in May after testing positive for COVID-19 before her second-round match. "Kind of believing in myself right now.”

There's been a lot of that going around at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. Djokovic put an end to such thoughts for van Rijthoven

___

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands serves to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during a men's fourth round singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Combined Shape Caption Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands serves to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during a men's fourth round singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Combined Shape Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning a point against Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands during a men's fourth round singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Combined Shape Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning a point against Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands during a men's fourth round singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Combined Shape Caption Germany's Tatjana Maria celebrates defeating Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko during a fourth round women's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali Combined Shape Caption Germany's Tatjana Maria celebrates defeating Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko during a fourth round women's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined Shape Caption Germany's Jule Niemeier celebrates defeating Britain's Heather Watson in a women's fourth round singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Combined Shape Caption Germany's Jule Niemeier celebrates defeating Britain's Heather Watson in a women's fourth round singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Combined Shape Caption Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates defeating Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during a men's fourth round singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Combined Shape Caption Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates defeating Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during a men's fourth round singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Combined Shape Caption Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates defeating Belgium's Elise Mertens during a fourth round women's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali Combined Shape Caption Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates defeating Belgium's Elise Mertens during a fourth round women's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined Shape Caption Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning the third set against Italy's Jannik Sinner during a men's fourth round singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Combined Shape Caption Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning the third set against Italy's Jannik Sinner during a men's fourth round singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Combined Shape Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Switzerland's Roger Federer applaud during a 100 years of Centre Court celebration on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Combined Shape Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Switzerland's Roger Federer applaud during a 100 years of Centre Court celebration on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Combined Shape Caption Belgium's David Goffin celebrates defeating Frances Tiafoe of the US in a fourth round men's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Combined Shape Caption Belgium's David Goffin celebrates defeating Frances Tiafoe of the US in a fourth round men's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined Shape Caption Frances Tiafoe of the US plays a return to Belgium's David Goffin in a fourth round men's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Combined Shape Caption Frances Tiafoe of the US plays a return to Belgium's David Goffin in a fourth round men's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined Shape Caption Britain's Cameron Norrie prepares to serve to Tommy Paul of the US during a men's fourth round singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali Combined Shape Caption Britain's Cameron Norrie prepares to serve to Tommy Paul of the US during a men's fourth round singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined Shape Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves to Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands during a men's fourth round singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Combined Shape Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves to Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands during a men's fourth round singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Combined Shape Caption Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands returns the ball to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during a men's fourth round singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Combined Shape Caption Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands returns the ball to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during a men's fourth round singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Combined Shape Caption Tunisia's Ons Jabeur is dejected after losing a point to Belgium's Elise Mertens during a fourth round women's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali Combined Shape Caption Tunisia's Ons Jabeur is dejected after losing a point to Belgium's Elise Mertens during a fourth round women's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined Shape Caption Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands attempts to return the ball to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during a men's fourth round singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Combined Shape Caption Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands attempts to return the ball to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during a men's fourth round singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined Shape Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic changes his shirt after the second set against Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands during a men's fourth round singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Combined Shape Caption Serbia's Novak Djokovic changes his shirt after the second set against Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands during a men's fourth round singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3, 2022.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth