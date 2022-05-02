Wind-whipped fire forces more New Mexico residents to flee

Another New Mexico wildfire burning in the mountains near Los Alamos National Laboratory also prompted more evacuations over the weekend. It has reached the burn scars of wildfires that blackened the region a decade ago when New Mexico had one of its worst and most destructive seasons on record.

Nearly 3,000 wildland firefighters are battling blazes around the U.S., with about one-third of those assigned to the largest fire burning in New Mexico.

The blazes are among many this spring that forced panicked residents to make life-or-death, fight-or-flee snap decisions as wildfire season heats up in the U.S. West. Years of hotter and drier weather have the exacerbated blazes, leading them to frequently burn larger areas and for longer periods compared with previous decades.

Wildfires have become a year-round threat in the West given changing conditions that include earlier snowmelt and rain coming later in the fall, scientist have said.

The problems have been exacerbated by decades of fire suppression and poor management along with a more than 20-year megadrought that studies link to human-caused climate change.

In this photo provided by the New Mexico National Guard, New Mexico National Guard Aviation soldiers execute water drops as part of firefighting efforts, dropping thousands of gallons of water from a UH-60 Black Hawks with Bambi buckets on the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire in northern New Mexico Sunday, May, 1, 2022. Thousands of firefighters are battling destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents are preparing to evacuate. (New Mexico National Guard via AP)

In this photo provided by the New Mexico National Guard, New Mexico National Guard Aviation soldiers execute water drops as part of firefighting efforts, dropping thousands of gallons of water from a UH-60 Black Hawks with Bambi buckets on the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire in northern New Mexico Sunday, May 1, 2022. Thousands of firefighters are battling destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents are preparing to evacuate. (New Mexico National Guard via AP)

In this photo provided by the New Mexico National Guard, New Mexico National Guard soldiers on the ground ready buses to transport evacuees to emergency shelters established by the state at the Glorieta Center in response to the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire in northern New Mexico on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Thousands of firefighters are battling destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents are preparing to evacuate. (New Mexico National Guard via AP)

In this photo provided by the New Mexico National Guard, a New Mexico National Guard truck is ready to deliver potable water to communities in response to the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire in northern New Mexico on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Thousands of firefighters battled destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents prepared to evacuate in northern New Mexico where strong winds and dangerously dry conditions have made the blazes hard to contain. (New Mexico National Guard via AP)

In this photo provided by the New Mexico National Guard, a New Mexico National Guard truck is ready to deliver potable water to communities in response to the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire in northern New Mexico on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Thousands of firefighters battled destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents prepared to evacuate Friday into the weekend in northern New Mexico where strong winds and dangerously dry conditions have made the blazes hard to contain. (New Mexico National Guard via AP)