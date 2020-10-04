Winds of change blow on day of upsets at French Open

Adding to a sense that winds of change are blowing across women's tennis at this French Open pushed back by the coronavirus from its usual May-June spot, Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan ousted fifth-seeded Kiki Bertens moments later, winning 6-4, 6-4 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

She tossed her racket in delight after sealing the victory with a backhand lob from the baseline that her Dutch foe, who'd been serving to stay in the match, could only watch as it soared over her head and plopped in.

Swiatek, the only teenager who reached the fourth round, and Trevisan, one of two qualifiers who got that far, will now play each other in what will be a first Grand Slam quarterfinal for them both.

The 159th-ranked Trevisan is playing only her second Grand Slam. She was a first-round loser at her first: the Australian Open this year.

Swiatek, who also reached the fourth round this year at Melbourne Park, has said that having recently passed her school exams, she now wants to fully focus on her tennis, to see whether she should make a career of it or head to university.

Based on the evidence so far on clay in Paris, the books can wait.

