Windy NLCS Game 4 with roof open has players checking eyes

The reported wind speed at the start of the game was 6 to 15 mph. It was a blustery day in North Texas after a cold front came through.

Kershaw's uniform pants and top were flapping in the breeze, as was Atlanta right-hander Bryse Wilson's shoulder-length hair.

Muncy scrambled from foul ground to the infield grass and was still on the move when he caught a high infield pop from Austin Riley to end the second inning.

The roof has been open for all seven postseason games at Globe Life Field, across the street from open-air Globe Life Park that was Texas' home for 25 seasons. The first three were for LA's sweep of San Diego in the NL Division Series.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports